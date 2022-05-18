Top Teacher: Nicole Knoblauch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s almost time to the end the school year, but before the student’s head home for summer, WTOC has one last teacher to recognize.

These first students have come a long way since they started this school year. Helped along by their teacher Nicole Knoblauch at Hesse k-8 school in Savannah.

First grade they are very curious, they are adventurous, they always want to learn more, and they are surprised by everything that they learn, I always hear wow’s or what??!! so they always are intrigued,” Nicole Knoblauch said.

Knoblauch says she’s always wanted to be a teacher.

“I wanted to be a teacher when I was about their age, I would go down into my basement with my mom’s high heels, I used to give spelling tests to my brother all the time, he didn’t like it,” Knoblauch said.

Knoblauch says in her first-grade class, they live by the motto “Get our work done, then we have fun.”

“We play, we laugh, we work hard, and they know I expect a lot from them, but they meet the challenge every time, and they are so smart,” Knoblauch said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.