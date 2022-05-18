Tybee Island’s first sea turtle nest of 2022 marked

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Sea Turtle project says they’ve marked off their first nest of the 2022 season.

It was found right next to the high tide line which means trained volunteers followed Department of natural resources protocol and moved the nest to a safer location.

There’s a few steps you can take to help the sea turtles out:

Pick up trash, fill in holes, and make sure if you’re using lights on the beach at night that they’re red lights.

Beach-front home owners are asked to keep their outside lights out at night to help, as well.

