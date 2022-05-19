Chatham County sees an increase in early voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting turnout in Chatham County is well past that of the 2018 primary election. The Chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars says already this year, over 14,000 people have voted early in person.

If the numbers keep trending up, that could eventually total 16,000, which would almost triple the number of early in person in 2018.

WTOC caught up with one of those early, in person voters outside the Eisenhower Office location this afternoon, who avoided potentially long primary election day lines to cast her ballot.

Nina Carlile said, “voting is just really easy, and getting your voice heard, especially as young people...you know, a lot of young people don’t vote. It’s just really important to make our opinions known and our voices heard in our government.”

Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman, Colin McRae, says he believes voting legislation passed in Georgia is actually spurring more people in the Peach State to vote early.

“We’re seeing a trend where a lot more votes are being cast before Election Day than there ever has been in a comparable election.”

To put it in perspective, 2018 saw a total of just over 6,200 ballots cast early for the entire month of May, either in person or absentee. And this year, in just the first two weeks of early voting, 9,600 ballots were cast either in person or absentee.

McRae points out the Registrars Office has also sent out just over 3,200 absentee ballots, and that historically, 70 to 80% of those are returned.

“Quick math tells you somewhere between 2,100, 2,500 might come back. And that would be nearly five times as many absentee ballots as were returned in 2018, the last gubernatorial election,” said McRae.

McRae says while that could translate to fewer people in line on the actual Election Day, the higher early voting numbers could mean more people are getting interested in the voting process, and we could actually see a busier Election Day.

Tomorrow is your last chance to vote early, in person at five locations around Chatham County, the Civic Center being one of them.

