Council approves short-term vacation rental ordinance on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - An ordinance passed this week will put the first STVR guidelines in place on Hilton Head. Through that, local and national vacation rental leaders have teamed up to ask the questions they feel will lead to the best solution on the island moving forward.

Beverly Serral, the CEO of Best Nest Vacation Rentals HHI said, “bringing knowledge of what’s happening in the rest of the country? What kind of ordinances have worked and haven’t worked? What has affected positive change in other areas?”

Houses are rented out all around the island. Serral knows Hilton Head is coming to these conversations later than most, but she sees that as an opportunity.

“We’re a little behind the game but then the positive part of that is we can see what has worked and has not worked in other municipalities.”

These houses are designed to entertain, but some locals have complained STVRs, and their guests, can get out of hand. The rental company CEO says that’s exactly why an ordinance everyone can agree on will be vital to the island.

“And then we have a set of guidelines to go by so that everything does run more smoothly and cohesively.”

As for what this ordinance deals with, Serral is happy with its balance.

“In the first stage of this we’re looking at the things that are really all about being good neighbors.”

That means mitigating things like noise, trash and parking problems from these rental units. Now that the ordinance has officially been approved it’ll take effect on January 1 and until then the town will be working on how to implement these guidelines

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.