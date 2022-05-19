Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 05-19-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure will be the dominant weather feature through Friday. Hottest temps of the year expected today and Friday as highs will be in the mid 90s. Some moisture moves into our southern areas south of the Altamaha River Friday with a slight chance for showers and storms. Upper level disturbance should stay just to our north Friday night with a slight chance for showers and storms mainly in our South Carolina counties. Another cold front moves in Monday morning. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers and storms beginning Saturday. Much needed rain chances continue Sunday into Monday. The clouds and showers will help keep our afternoon highs in the upper 80s for the weekend. Cooler air arrives Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Today will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for afternoon storms mainly south of the Altamaha River, highs in the mid 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the upper 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: SW winds at 10-15 kt. Seas: 2-3 ft. Tonight: S winds at 15-20 kt. Seas: 3-4 ft. Friday: SW winds at 5-10 kt becoming S 10-15 kt in the afternoon. Seas: 2-3 ft.

