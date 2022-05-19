Leaders urge to take precautions during the hot weather

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - “It is hot! I actually heard it was heat index of… or a UV index of 10 yesterday and I didn’t even know what a UV index was being from Minnesota,” said Jenny Schuette.

Doctors at Coastal Carolina Hospital know people will be out and about in weather like this, and have tips for you to stay as safe as possible.

Dr. Douglas Swartz said, “so when they’re out in the sun just stay hydrated with water and non caffeinated beverages. Caffeine and alcohol actually are diuretics, which cause you to lose more fluid there for can dehydrate you even more.”

Some people on the beach taking that advice, and following up on other safe practices.

Caroline Kraszewski, from Ohio, said, “I think the most important things are applying an SPF of at least 50, drinking a lot of water, and staying in the shade a decent amount.”

Dr. Swartz also says elderly people are more at risk for ER visits in conditions like these..

“Particularly as I was mentioning earlier with our advanced age population in this area we see a lot of dehydration. A lot of times they’re just golfing, they’re doing regular things or not anything involving very much exertion.

Dr. Swartz suggests for that age group, to spend about 30 to45 minutes in the sun and then let your body cool down for a while before getting back out here.

