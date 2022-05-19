Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Liberty County Boys & Girls club to host golf tournament

By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Boys and Girls Club is continuing to make progress by hosting their first ever golf tournament this Saturday at Cherokee Rose Golf Course.

Volunteers and sponsors gathered at Thomas Hill Jewelers to stuff “grab bags” for the big day. So far, they have 15 teams ready to play on Saturday.

All funds from the tournament go toward the Liberty County Boys and Girls Club to construct their own building in the area.

Board member Malcolm Williams says they already have the land for the building, so fundraising is helping them take their next steps.

“Now the fun part starts. We are to the fundraising aspect of it for the building, computers, furniture. Liberty County has been so wonderful, things are really moving along.”

If you’re interested in signing up or learning more about the Boys and Girls Club, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Savannah man sentenced to 10 years in prison for having hundreds of child porn images
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Man dies after stabbing in the 500 block of W. 36th St.
Gov. Kemp will began issuing one time tax refunds
2 arrested after robbery at Citgo gas station

Latest News

Vidalia amphitheater dedicated to former Mayor Ronnie Dixon
Vidalia amphitheater dedicated to former Mayor Ronnie Dixon
Council approves short-term vacation rental ordinance on Hilton Head
Council approves short-term vacation rental ordinance on Hilton Head
THE News at 5:30
Liberty County Boys & Girls club to host golf tournament
WTOC Top Teachers
Luncheon honors all 2021-2022 WTOC Top Teachers