Liberty County Boys & Girls club to host golf tournament

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Boys and Girls Club is continuing to make progress by hosting their first ever golf tournament this Saturday at Cherokee Rose Golf Course.

Volunteers and sponsors gathered at Thomas Hill Jewelers to stuff “grab bags” for the big day. So far, they have 15 teams ready to play on Saturday.

All funds from the tournament go toward the Liberty County Boys and Girls Club to construct their own building in the area.

Board member Malcolm Williams says they already have the land for the building, so fundraising is helping them take their next steps.

“Now the fun part starts. We are to the fundraising aspect of it for the building, computers, furniture. Liberty County has been so wonderful, things are really moving along.”

If you’re interested in signing up or learning more about the Boys and Girls Club, click here.

