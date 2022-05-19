Luncheon honors all 2021-2022 WTOC Top Teachers

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Another year of honoring the Top Teachers in our community has come to a close.

But not without once again celebrating these educators with a day all about them out at the Georgia Ports.

Throughout the school year 38 teachers have received the honor, recognized as a WTOC Top Teacher.

But as the school year comes to a close, WTOC and the Georgia Ports Authority wanted to say thank you just one more time.

“Today we are honoring the community’s top teachers,” GPA Chief Communications Officer Loretta Lepore.

All of the Top Teachers getting to spend a day together.

Touring the ports and breaking bread.

A day they certainly deserve.

“The women and men in this room are not only enduring what have been challenging circumstances, they excelled. That’s why they’re here today,” said Lepore.

Celebrating the excellence these teachers strive for every single day.

“We want our state to be the best, we want our communities to be the best. That’s our drive for every teacher in here, that our kids become the best,” said WTOC Top Teacher from Myers Middle School Michael Bell.

But even on a day meant to be all about them, they can’t help but shine the light on others.

“It allows me to recognize the people that helped me get here. The teachers at Myers, and administrators. There great teachers who that drive you to do better and become better to help our children,” said Bell.

Because at the end of the day, the for the best teachers, it’s never about them.

