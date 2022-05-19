Near-record highs this afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

Dry and warm weather settles in during the middle of the work week thanks to high pressure building in It is much warmer out the door this morning with upper 60s and lower 70s.

It is noticeably warmer out the door this morning with temperatures in the 70s! pic.twitter.com/4m43NkZiyU — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) May 19, 2022

Temperatures then climb to 90 already by noon. . Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday afternoon away from the coast, where highs will be in the low to mid 80s. On Thursday, our afternoon high will be close to the record of 97 degrees set in 1996.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 0.2′ 5:42PM I 7.4′ 11:29AM I 0.4′ 5:44PM

Rain chances hold off until this weekend, when our chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms comes back into play ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible Saturday, with a better chance of rain on Sunday. Afternoon highs will still be in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. No need to cancel weekend plans yet, but keep an eye on the forecast this week!

Our afternoons will be cooler next week with Monday highs back in the mid to upper 80s to start the week along with a few showers around again Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.