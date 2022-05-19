Sky Cams
Savannah Ghost Pirates announce head coach and NHL affiliate

Savannah Ghost Pirates
Savannah Ghost Pirates(Collective Marketing)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s hockey team, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, have announced their first head coach and their NHL/AHL affiliate.

The head coach for the team will be Rick Bennet.

The National Hockey League affiliation will be with the Vegas Golden Knights as well as their America Hockey League Affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights.

Based in Las Vegas, the Vegas Golden Knights were founded in 2017 and are the first major sports franchise to represent Las Vegas.

The Ghost Pirates’ first game is set for Saturday, October 22 at Greenville.

For a full look at the Ghost Pirates 2022-2023 schedule, visit our past story by clicking here.

To watch the full announcement, check out the stream below:

Savannah Ghost Pirates Announcement 5/19/22

#WATCH The Savannah Ghost Pirates are announcing their first head coach and their NHL affiliate! The announcement is set to start at 4 p.m.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Thursday, May 19, 2022

