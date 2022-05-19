Savannah Ghost Pirates announce head coach and NHL affiliate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s hockey team, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, have announced their first head coach and their NHL/AHL affiliate.

The head coach for the team will be Rick Bennet.

The National Hockey League affiliation will be with the Vegas Golden Knights as well as their America Hockey League Affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights.

Based in Las Vegas, the Vegas Golden Knights were founded in 2017 and are the first major sports franchise to represent Las Vegas.

The Ghost Pirates’ first game is set for Saturday, October 22 at Greenville.

For a full look at the Ghost Pirates 2022-2023 schedule, visit our past story by clicking here.

To watch the full announcement, check out the stream below:

