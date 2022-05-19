Savannah man sentenced to 10 years in prison for having hundreds of child porn images

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A savannah man who had hundreds of child porn images will spend the next decade in prison.

A judge sentenced 27-year-old Michael Morris to 10 years in prison.

Morris was found guilty of last October.

Prosecutors say he had hundreds of images of children on electronic devices.

The investigation began with an online tip.

Along with prison time, a judge ordered Morris to serve 15 years supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.