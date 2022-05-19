SCAD Fashion 2022 kicks off Thursday, Diane Von Furstenberg and Christopher John Rogers to attend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For those who love fashion, get ready for a jam-packed weekend celebrating some of the biggest names in the industry, and brightest upcoming stars, right here in the Hostess City.

SCAD Fashion 2022 officially kicks off tonight, and the entire community is invited. SCAD Fashion is a three day long global showcase of original designs by SCAD School of Fashion students. The highlights include a jewelry trunk show, tribute to the late Andre Leon Talley, Conversation with Christopher John Rogers, and of course, the SCAD Fashion Show.

WTOC spoke with one of the designers putting the final touches on his work before hitting the runway tomorrow evening. SCAD Fashion Design student Jonathan Gomez says he is thrilled for the opportunity to see his collection on the runway.

“I’m super excited for the fashion show. We’ve worked for 9 months on our senior collection, it’s just a fun experience to have after all of that hard work. My collection is titled ‘Digital Native.’ It follows the work behind the comic book and TV show, ‘Sweet Tooth.’ It’s this weird juxtaposition between survival and play. So, my collection takes those themes and puts them into a very distance future I see for the world. if you’re interested in fashion or even if you aren’t, it’s showing the future of clothing will be. Everyone wears clothes, so sometime in the future you’ll probably see one of these designers designing the clothes you’re wearing.

Jonathan graduates next month and is already fulfilling his dreams. For his entire senior year, he has been doing contract work for Nike. After graduation he will move to Portland, Oregon as a technical designer for the company.

On Friday, there will be a celebration at Trustees Theater honoring the iconic Andre Leon Talley, who passed away earlier this year. Talley was of course the long time fashion editor at large of Vogue Magazine, and also served on SCAD’s Board of Trustees. He was a longtime close personal friend of SCAD President Paula Wallce. During this ceremony, award winning womenswear fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg will present an award to SCAD alum Christopher John Rogers. This event is open to the public.

Saturday is the actual fashion show itself. There is a limited audience and it is not open to the public, but all are welcome to stream the event online via SCAD’s website. The livestream begins at 8:30 p.m. EST.

On Saturday, Christopher John Rogers and some other SCAD alumni will lead a conversation about their work in the industry, and how they’ve built their brands. Christopher John Rogers’ work can be seen on everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala to Vice President Kamala Harris at the 2020 inauguration. This event is free and open to the public.

Here’s the full schedule:

Thursday - SCAD Jewelry Trunk Show, Noon to 8 p.m., Jen Library, 201 E. Broughton St. Open to the public.

Friday - ‘Our Friend Andre’: A SCAD Tribute to Andre Leon Talley, 5:30 p.m., Trustees Theater. Free and Open to the public.

Friday - SCAD Fashion Show, 8:30 p.m., available via livestream

Saturday - In Conversation With Christopher John Rogers and his SCAD Alumni Team, 11:30 a.m., Ruskin Hall. Free and Open to the public.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.