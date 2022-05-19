“Serve the Curve” full figured fashion show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nia Swindell White presented the Full Figured Fashion Show recently in front of a packed house at the Charles Morris Center.

The show was dedicated to her father, Gary Swindell, Sr., a community champion, musician and teacher, who died of the Coronavirus in 2020.

She says he helped cultivate her artistic expression through fashion and modeling. It was a night devoted to celebrating full figured women who are often overlooked in fashion.

