“Serve the Curve” full figured fashion show

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nia Swindell White presented the Full Figured Fashion Show recently in front of a packed house at the Charles Morris Center.

The show was dedicated to her father, Gary Swindell, Sr., a community champion, musician and teacher, who died of the Coronavirus in 2020.

She says he helped cultivate her artistic expression through fashion and modeling. It was a night devoted to celebrating full figured women who are often overlooked in fashion.

