Truck drivers share concern over rise in gas prices in Georgia

By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Truck stops along I-95 stay pretty busy, especially right in Port Wentworth. Drivers say that the price they’re paying to fill up their tanks is getting concerning.

Truck drivers like Roger Faluker, regularly make cross-country trips. He’s been driving commercially for more than 20 years.

“This is the highest it’s ever been since I’ve been driving trucks.”

Faluker, an owner-operator, says he spends nearly $1,000 a week just on gas for his truck.

“If it gets any higher, I may have to shut it down, because won’t be able to function because of it. You won’t be able to break even, you’ll be paying more in fuel than you’re actually bringing home.”

According to AAA, the average price of diesel fuel in Georgia is now more than $5.26. That’s up from around $3.08 a year ago. Some truck drivers say they’re worried about the effects this would have on the consumer as well.

“We can’t work for free. Based on the high price of fuel now, we have to reflect that, and that gets eventually sent to the consumers,” said Paul Perez.

Filling up their commercial vehicles isn’t all that these truck drivers are worried about. They say the price they pay to fill up their personal cars when they get home is also a problem.

“When me and my family shop at the store, we’re definitely taking more caution in what we buy and watching our purchases as prices increase.”

As for regular gas, AAA data shows Georgia is averaging around $4.13 per gallon up from $2.95 a year ago. Something driver Paul Perez says keeps him driving for work longer… with his traveling companion Chico.

“I’m staying out longer to serve the American people. So now, I’ll go home once every three weeks and take three or four days off.”

