Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Voters in Toombs County to vote on TSPLOST next week

By Mariah Congedo
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - TSPLOST is a 10 year vote, so the last time folks in Toombs County had this on their ballot was in 2012. People at the chamber say in 2012 it passed only by a small margin, so they hope to have a greater turnout this time around.

TSPLOST, or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, is a one cent sales tax that people in Toombs County have already been paying. A vote for it on Tuesday would renew it for the next 10 years.

Ann Owens with the Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority says Toombs County is part of region 9. 17 other counties make up this region and they will all vote on TSPLOST.

Owens says if it doesn’t pass in one of the counties, but passes in the region as whole it still goes through. Owens says 75% of the several million TSPLOST dollars goes to the region and 25% stays local.

She says about 70 of the proposed projects for the next ten years are in Toombs County. Owens says the way it reads on the ballot can be confusing to voters. She wants voters to know this is not an extra tax but a renewal of the one that people are already paying.

“It does seem to appear that you are going to be assessed an extra $0.01, but you’re not. It is a continuation of the tax that we already have, but it means probably $400 million worth of revenue to our region.”

Owens says a couple roundabouts and a widening project on 292 are a few of the projects TSPLOST would fund for the county, if passed. A reminder that early voting ends tomorrow. The primary election day is on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Savannah man sentenced to 10 years in prison for having hundreds of child porn images
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Man dies after stabbing in the 500 block of W. 36th St.
Gov. Kemp will began issuing one time tax refunds
2 arrested after robbery at Citgo gas station

Latest News

Burt Jones explains why he hopes to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor
Burt Jones explains why he hopes to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor
THE News at 7
Burt Jones explains why he hopes to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor
Chatham Area Transit
Chatham Area Transit holding meeting for community to discuss proposed route changes
THE News at 11
SCCPSS school board candidates face off in forum before primary election