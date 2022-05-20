Another hot day with rain chances this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning will start off on the muggy side with patchy fog possible along with temperatures near 70 degrees.

Another hot day is ahead of us, but it won’t be quite as warm as Thursday. Temperatures will climb near 90 degrees already at noon, with highs in the mid 90s. We’ll be watching for a slight rain chance this evening, building in from the south. The best chance of rain remains west of I-95 and south of I-16. Coastal communities look to be the driest.

Friday Tybee Tides: 0.1′ 6:37AM I 7.4′ 12:31PM I 0.6′ 6:41PM

We should fall a degree or two short of tying our record high for the day. There will be a southwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour, helping bring in a little comfort for those that are outside. Remember to hydrate and stay cool!

Rain chances return this weekend, but it won’t be a washout. Scattered afternoon showers and a storm or two will be possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. Highs will be slightly lower, with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s both days.

Heading into next week, Scattered showers remain in the forecast each afternoon through the middle of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, closer to our average high of 86 degrees for this time of the year.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

