Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Celebrating World Bee Day and Bee Cause Day

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is World Bee Day! Besides producing delicious honey, bees are such an important part of the environment, and one locally owned company is making sure the next generation is aware of this.

Ted Dennard is the founder and owner of Savannah Bee Company which sells wholesale honey and honey products all over the world. In 2014 he launched the Bee Cause project, a 501 c3 nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about honeybees and why we need to take care of them.

Part of that mission includes spending time in classrooms with kids and educating them about the important role bees play as pollinators of our food. They also install observation honeybee hives, and this week Dennard spent some time with students at St. Andrews School on Whitemarsh Island.

“We are raising a generation that will understand, love and protect the honeybees. we’ve gone from one school in 2014 to now around 700 schools across all 50 states, Canadian provinces, Haiti, Puerto Rico and Bahamas,” Dennard said.

“Today I learned there 25,000 bee species that’s roamed the worth and still are today and I thought that was really cool because I didn’t know that I thought there was like 11,” said St. Andrew’s student Anna Difuria.

“What happens to the bees ultimately happens to us, if we can save the bees we can ultimately save the planet and live in a happy healthy mutual beneficial world,” said Dennard.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Savannah man sentenced to 10 years in prison for having hundreds of child porn images
Body of missing pilot and plane recovered off the coast of Bryan County
Body of missing pilot and plane recovered off the coast of Bryan County
Splash in the Boro.
Splash in the Boro set to reopen Saturday
proposed subdivision
Liberty and Long Co. residents say they are concerned about a new proposed subdivision

Latest News

Rescue Me Friday: Rony
Rescue Me Friday: Rony
Savannah Ghost Pirates President discusses NHL affiliation
Savannah Ghost Pirates President discusses NHL affiliation
WTOC Exclusive: Ga. Governor Brian Kemp discusses states economic efforts
WTOC Exclusive: Ga. Governor Brian Kemp discusses states economic efforts
Savannah Ghost Pirates President discusses NHL affiliation
Savannah Ghost Pirates President discusses NHL affiliation