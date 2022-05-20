Celebrating World Bee Day and Bee Cause Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is World Bee Day! Besides producing delicious honey, bees are such an important part of the environment, and one locally owned company is making sure the next generation is aware of this.

Ted Dennard is the founder and owner of Savannah Bee Company which sells wholesale honey and honey products all over the world. In 2014 he launched the Bee Cause project, a 501 c3 nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about honeybees and why we need to take care of them.

Part of that mission includes spending time in classrooms with kids and educating them about the important role bees play as pollinators of our food. They also install observation honeybee hives, and this week Dennard spent some time with students at St. Andrews School on Whitemarsh Island.

“We are raising a generation that will understand, love and protect the honeybees. we’ve gone from one school in 2014 to now around 700 schools across all 50 states, Canadian provinces, Haiti, Puerto Rico and Bahamas,” Dennard said.

“Today I learned there 25,000 bee species that’s roamed the worth and still are today and I thought that was really cool because I didn’t know that I thought there was like 11,” said St. Andrew’s student Anna Difuria.

“What happens to the bees ultimately happens to us, if we can save the bees we can ultimately save the planet and live in a happy healthy mutual beneficial world,” said Dennard.

