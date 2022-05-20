Coalition close to renaming Calhoun Square after Susie King Taylor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah wouldn’t be Savannah without its history but some of it leaves a stain. Calhoun Square off Taylor Street is named after John Calhoun, a former South Carolina politician who supported slavery.

Patt Gunn, the founder of the coalition to rename Calhoun Square, said, “we also don’t want someone who’s a pro slavery advocate in the middle of a public square with my tax dollars.”

Patt Gunn has been leading a coalition for two years to rename it after someone they say deserves it - Susie King Taylor.

“Growing up here in Savannah as an African American woman you very rarely heard of a Susie King Taylor,” said Rosalyn Rouse, who is playing the role of Susie King Taylor.

If you’re not up on your Savannah history, her name might not ring a bell...

“She’s an American hero,” said Patt Gunn.

Taylor was America’s first Black nurse, first teacher of freed slaves, and now she might be the first woman to have a square in Savannah named after her.

“For a long time, I’ve always wanted to say her name...”

Blocks away, the coalition to rename Calhoun square meets at Whitefield Square, which they say is right over a burial ground of former slaves. It’s just another part of their “why.”

“It’s as if they’re calling your name...don’t forget about me,” said Rouse.

The coalition just needed 51% of the neighbors signatures to move forward. Getting their last signature comes as Rosalyn Rouse is embodying King Taylor in an upcoming play.

“I feel like I am a part of the voice of Susie King Taylor..one of her ancestors.”

It’s a long journey the group says is finally coming full circle.

“It’s just like...Susie King..the whole world is gonna know Susie King,” said Rouse.

Taylor Square might be sitting off Taylor Street in just a few months....

Gunn said, “I would say all over savannah...say her name. Susie King Taylor Square is on its way...say her name”

The coalition says they’re hoping to have this in front of city council for a vote in July before Taylor’s birthday in August.

But first, their petition must be reviewed by the Metropolitan Planning Commission.

