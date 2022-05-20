Sky Cams
Early voting turnout in Liberty County(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County voters have been taking advantage of the early voting site here at the old courthouse, ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Friday was the last chance for Georgians to vote before Tuesday. Liberty County officials say the process has been going smoothly.

Ronda Walthour, the Liberty County elections supervisor, said, “not long lines, but I’m grateful that we have an easier process that we started using, where the wait time is pretty much 5-10 minutes if that.”

Walthour says there’s more than 35,000 active voters in Liberty County, and around 3,900 have chosen to cast their ballots early.

“A little lower, but I’m thinking in November, it’s going to be more than that.”

Voters say going to the polls early… makes it easier.

“Oh I love to early vote because of the convenience. I hate to stand in the long lines, you can come over here and get service really fast,” Quixote McCullough.

Walthour says the old courthouse will be closed to voting after Friday, and all other 12 county precincts will be open for election day.

If you haven’t voted yet, and you’re unsure where to vote on Tuesday, you can find out by going to the links below:

https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

https://www.libertycountyga.com/318/Board-of-Elections

