Emergency mobile voting site in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After a tornado destroyed a polling place in Bryan County, an emergency mobile voting site is ready to serve as a replacement. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made a stop at the site today to see it getting ready for Tuesday’s primaries.

Voters in precinct 2 would typically cast their vote in the Hendrix Park Gym. However now they can cast their vote, just as they would there, here inside the trailer.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he wants voters to know that this mobile unit is equipped with everything other polling places have. He says it has the same ballot marking device and the same scanners.

It’s also been checked and tested, which Raffensperger says can assure people that it’s safe and secure. Elections officials in the county say there are about 2,000 registered voters in this precinct.

Because of the high early voter turnout that they’re already seeing, they say they expect Tuesday to be strong as well. Raffensperger and Bryan County Board of Elections Chairman, Tom Hand say this unit is a great and solution.

“How do we help people in Bryan County and that’s really what our decision was. I was here about four or five weeks ago, just a few weeks after the tornado, and so we said we’ll send this emergency mobile voting unit that we have that can help facilitate voting out here at the park. We’re just really grateful for the opportunity that we can help.”

“Makes it easier for the people in this precinct. They don’t have to change locations and we want to make sure that we have every opportunity for everyone to get to the polls,” said Tom Hand.

This mobile voting unit will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the primary election on Tuesday.

