Hinesville Police searching for missing 90-year-old man
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is asking for assistance locating a missing 90-year-old man.
Virgil Morse was last seen in Hinesville on May 17. Morse suffers from several medical conditions to include dementia and cancer and uses a walker.
If you have any information as to his location you are asked to contact the Hinesville Police Department at 912.368.8211, or your 911 center.
