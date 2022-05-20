Hinesville Police searching for missing 90-year-old man

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is asking for assistance locating a missing 90-year-old man.

Virgil Morse was last seen in Hinesville on May 17. Morse suffers from several medical conditions to include dementia and cancer and uses a walker.

If you have any information as to his location you are asked to contact the Hinesville Police Department at 912.368.8211, or your 911 center.

