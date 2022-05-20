Sky Cams
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $5.54 billion in an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Char Euisun Chung announced today that the Hyundai Motor Group will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Georgia.

That facility will be at the megasite in Bryan County. Hyundai Motor Group will be investing $5.54 billion to opening the factory.

Other suppliers will invest around another $1 billion in the project. This will deliver approximately 8,100 new jobs to the area.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin in January 2023 with full production expected in the first half of 2025.

You can watch the full announcement below:

Gov. Kemp on Bryan County megasite 5/20/22

#WATCH Governor Brian Kemp is set to announce plans for the megasite in Bryan County.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Friday, May 20, 2022

