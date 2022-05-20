Jamie Ertle’s Friday WX Forecast 05-20-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not as hot today thanks to a little more cloud coverage and an early advance of the sea breeze, though Jesup did hit 95°, Savannah was sitting at 91° until the sea breeze passed. We’re looking at mostly sunny skies and still around 80° for our 8:18pm sunset. There is a 20% of some rain storms well west of I-95; think Alma, Baxley, Glennville, Vidalia through about 10pm.

Daybreak Saturday 71° mix of sun and clouds and we’ll remain mostly dry through lunchtime; then watch as the sea breeze collides with southerly moisture. The best timing for storms looks to be 2pm to 7pm; some storms could be strong to severe; highs near 87°.

Sunday 70/90 with a 50% chance of afternoon/early evening showers and storms, with a better chance of those storms making their way to the islands/coast.

Monday a cold front will approach from the west late day with another day of afternoon scattered showers and storms with the bulk of shower and thunderstorm activity inland during mid afternoon into early evening hours. A few stronger thunderstorms can not be ruled out as the cold front approaches Savannah area late. Highs should peak in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The front will stall out over or near I-16 into mid week with scattered afternoon showers and storms likely, just difficult to pinpoint timing and location.

MARINE: Tonight...S winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. Saturday...S winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, a slight chance of showers and storms. Saturday night...S winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. Sunday...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, a better chance of mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Sunday night...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 2-3 ft.

