Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded

Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Chicago.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting in Chicago, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald’s restaurant on the city’s Near North Side. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the dead.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decries deadly violence in the city on Thursday. (Source: WLS/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Savannah man sentenced to 10 years in prison for having hundreds of child porn images
Splash in the Boro.
Splash in the Boro set to reopen Saturday
proposed subdivision
Liberty and Long Co. residents say they are concerned about a new proposed subdivision
Gov. Kemp will began issuing one time tax refunds

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decries deadly violence in the city on Thursday.
Chicago mayor speaks out against violence
Friday is final day of early voting in Georgia
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
President Joe Biden visits South Korea despite worries North Korea will test a missile soon.
US fear of North Korea's nuclear test during Biden's visit to Asia