Republican candidate for governor David Perdue makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Republican candidate for governor David Perdue made a campaign stop in Savannah today, this time, joined by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate greeted Perdue as he arrived in Savannah today. Palin taking a break from her own congressional campaign to throw her support behind him.

“It’s that important what goes on in Georgia, especially heading down to the finish line here. So important that the people’s voice be heard here,” said Palin.

Perdue, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, spoke about the broader implications he says the state’s elections have.

“This governor’s race right now will determine whether or not we have a conservative republican in the White House in ‘24. It will also determine if we get the senate majority back right here in Georgia, this senate race will determine that.”

Both Perdue and Palin discussed the other candidates in Tuesday’s election.

“They need to remember who’s in the best position to beat Stacey Abrams.”

“If we go to a runoff, I’d be surprised if we do, I think we’ve got a chance to win this without a runoff. But, let me say this, if we’re in a runoff, that means more Americans have voted against this governor than voted for him.”

This endorsement and campaign stop happened just days before Tuesday’s primary.

In total there are 5 republicans running for Governor including former Senator David Perdue. The other candidates include Governor Brian Kemp, Kandiss Taylor, Tom Williams, and Catherine Davis.

Stacey Abrams is the only democrat running for the position.

