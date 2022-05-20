Top Teacher: Nicole Knoblauch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - These first students have come a long ways since they started this school year. Helped along by their teacher Nicole Knoblauch at Hesse k-8 school in Savannah.

“First grade they are very curious, they are adventurous, they always want to learn more. and they are surprised by everything that they learn,” she said. “I always hear ‘wow’s or what??!!’ So, they always are intrigued.”

Knoblauch says she’s always wanted to be a teacher.

“I wanted to be a teacher when I was about their age, I would go down in to my basement with my mom’s high heels, I used to give spelling tests to my brother all the time, he didn’t like it.”

Knoblauch says in her first grade class, they live by the motto “Get our work done, then we have fun.”

“We play, we laugh, we work hard, and they know I expect a lot from them, but they meet the challenge every time, and they are so smart.”

