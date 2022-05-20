Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Top Teacher: Nicole Knoblauch

By Mike Cihla
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - These first students have come a long ways since they started this school year. Helped along by their teacher Nicole Knoblauch at Hesse k-8 school in Savannah.

“First grade they are very curious, they are adventurous, they always want to learn more. and they are surprised by everything that they learn,” she said. “I always hear ‘wow’s or what??!!’ So, they always are intrigued.”

Knoblauch says she’s always wanted to be a teacher.

“I wanted to be a teacher when I was about their age, I would go down in to my basement with my mom’s high heels, I used to give spelling tests to my brother all the time, he didn’t like it.”

Knoblauch says in her first grade class, they live by the motto “Get our work done, then we have fun.”

“We play, we laugh, we work hard, and they know I expect a lot from them, but they meet the challenge every time, and they are so smart.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Savannah man sentenced to 10 years in prison for having hundreds of child porn images
Body of missing pilot and plane recovered off the coast of Bryan County
Body of missing pilot and plane recovered off the coast of Bryan County
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Savannah Ghost Pirates announce head coach and NHL affiliate
Gov. Kemp will began issuing one time tax refunds

Latest News

WTOC Top Teachers
Luncheon honors all 2021-2022 WTOC Top Teachers
Savannah Arts students walkout
Savannah Arts students organize walkout in support of reproductive rights
Top Teacher: Nicole Knoblauch
Top Teacher: Nicole Knoblauch
New program leading towards Bethesda’s future
New program leading towards Bethesda’s future