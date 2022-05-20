Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Tybee Beach Bum Parade returns Friday

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Grab your squirt guns and get ready – the Tybee Beach Bum Parade is making a return today after two years off for COVID.

They are expecting the biggest crowd they have ever had in the 35 year history of the Beach Bum Parade.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. The staging area and parade route will start at North Beach Parking Lot then make their way to Butler Avenue and go all the way down the street before ending at the Pier.

Organizers say there are already 40 to 50 entries in the parade to go down the packed streets – getting soaked.

Jack Boylston, the co-founder, says it was a slow start to get back for the first time since 2019, but they are ready.

“You have to get yourself back in shape, start a new game and so we finally got it together, I’ve got a whole new staff to help me with this and I am trying to teach them the ropes because it is not going to be much longer that I can do this physically or mentally,” he said.

Jack has been organizing the parade every year since he started it more than 35 years ago. He says there are still spots open if more entries want to join in – they will be set up at the North Beach Parking Lot at 5 p.m. for last minute entries.

Then, the fun starts at 6:30. Remember Butler Avenue will be closed starting about 5:30 and last for a few hours so you will need to get here early.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Savannah man sentenced to 10 years in prison for having hundreds of child porn images
Splash in the Boro.
Splash in the Boro set to reopen Saturday
proposed subdivision
Liberty and Long Co. residents say they are concerned about a new proposed subdivision
Gov. Kemp will began issuing one time tax refunds

Latest News

Virgil Morse
Hinesville Police searching for missing 90-year-old man
Friday is final day of early voting in Georgia
Coalition wants to rename Calhoun Square after Susie King Taylor
Coalition close to renaming Calhoun Square after Susie King Taylor
Body of missing pilot and plane recovered off the coast of Bryan County
Body of missing pilot and plane recovered off the coast of Bryan County