Tybee Beach Bum Parade returns Friday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Grab your squirt guns and get ready – the Tybee Beach Bum Parade is making a return today after two years off for COVID.

They are expecting the biggest crowd they have ever had in the 35 year history of the Beach Bum Parade.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. The staging area and parade route will start at North Beach Parking Lot then make their way to Butler Avenue and go all the way down the street before ending at the Pier.

Organizers say there are already 40 to 50 entries in the parade to go down the packed streets – getting soaked.

Jack Boylston, the co-founder, says it was a slow start to get back for the first time since 2019, but they are ready.

“You have to get yourself back in shape, start a new game and so we finally got it together, I’ve got a whole new staff to help me with this and I am trying to teach them the ropes because it is not going to be much longer that I can do this physically or mentally,” he said.

Jack has been organizing the parade every year since he started it more than 35 years ago. He says there are still spots open if more entries want to join in – they will be set up at the North Beach Parking Lot at 5 p.m. for last minute entries.

Then, the fun starts at 6:30. Remember Butler Avenue will be closed starting about 5:30 and last for a few hours so you will need to get here early.

