Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 05-21-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain and storms have been trying to make their way north of the Altamaha this afternoon. Gulf moisture is riding the western periphery of High pressure sitting well off in the Atlantic. I can’t rule one or two strong storms has we approach dinner. Most of the activity will be tapering off by 8:20pm sunset but some isolated storms may linger west of I-95.

Daybreak Sunday 70 with mostly cloudy skies. Sunnier through mid morning and early afternoon with a lunchtime high of 90°. Energy from a cold front will pulse through in the afternoon with a 50% chance of showers and storms.

The cold front moves into the viewing area Monday, passing inland portions of the Lowcountry before stalling out into Tuesday, which will give us widely scattered rain chances Monday and Tuesday with highs 85-90°. This is the rain we need, but it may be too much of a good thing; localized flooding is possible.

We get a break in the rain chances on Wednesday, then they pick back up Thursday and Friday as another cold front approaches from the west. This cold front may actually move through the Lowcountry/Coastal Empire Friday night into Saturday which could lead to drier conditions for next weekend.

MARINE: Tonight...S winds 10-15 kt, seas 3-4 ft subsiding to 2-3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms early this evening. Sunday...SW winds 5-10kt becoming S 10-15 kt in the afternoon, seas 2-3 ft, storms possible late afternoon.

