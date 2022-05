SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department has closed all of the northbound lanes of the Talmadge Bridge.

Savannah Police, Chatham County Police, Marine Patrol, Savannah Fire and EMS are on scene for a person in crisis.

You are asked to take I-95 or GA Hwy 25 to get to South Carolina.

#TrafficAlert SPD has closed all Northbound Lanes of the Talmadge Bridge for a person in crisis. SPD, CCPD Marine Patrol, SFD and EMS are on scene. Take I-95 or GA Hwy 25 to get to South Carolina. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 21, 2022

