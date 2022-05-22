1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - GSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Bulloch County.

Officials say the victim lost control of his motorcycle and went into the woods Saturday night.

The incident took place at Hwy 119 connector near old River Road.

The coroner identified the victim as Mark Lank, 53, of Statesboro.

Lank was reported missing Saturday night, and discovered Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.