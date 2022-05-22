Bryan Co. residents and business owners react to the new Hyundai plant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People who live in the Groover Hill neighborhood just off I-16 in Bryan County describe it as quiet, tight knit community.

It’s a community spanning generations one that 86-year-old Bishop Singleton lived in for more than 50 years.

“We care about each other and try to share with one another,” Bishop Singleton, resident said.

Singleton and his neighbors will soon live next to what state leaders are calling the biggest economic plan in Georgia history.

“It is my great honor to officially announce that Hyundai motor group will build their first dedicated electric vehicle manufacturing plant right here in this good soul in Bryan County.” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

The neighborhood is next to the mega site which state officials announced will be home to a new Hyundai electric vehicle plant.

Officials say the site will bring in more than 5 billion dollars of investment and more than 8,000 jobs.

A big economic change expected for the community but one that Singleton says he welcomes.

“I’m hopeful that it will be beneficial to all of our people in terms of housing and jobs and better education and whatnot,” Singleton said.

But some aren’t as welcoming of the plans.

“This is my home and as resident of northern Bryan County...it feels like the county is not actually interested in the fact that this is my home,” Jennifer Fichthorn, resident said.

Long time resident Jennifer Fichthorn says she’s not against the site but worries development won’t come fast enough causing a buildup of warehouses and traffic troubles.

“All we’re asking for is that we have smart development to build a community that both works here and lives here,” Fichthorn said.

And in nearby Pembroke some business owners their say their doors are open for new customers.

Including Pizza shop owner Josh Kovacik.

“I’m picturing more mouths to feed, whether it’s the contractors or the long time jobs it provides. It’s more of a steady flow of business for us,” Kovacik said.

But even though Singleton has some reservations he’s still optimistic about the boost the site could bring.

“I’m still hopeful that it will come in and be better help than it does harm,” Bishop CC Singleton, resident said.

