Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Creator of ‘Star Wars’ X-wing and Death Star dies at 90

The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday that Sierra Dall, Cantwell’s partner, confirmed that he...
The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday that Sierra Dall, Cantwell’s partner, confirmed that he died at his home in Colorado on Saturday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Colin Cantwell, the man who designed the spacecraft in the “Star Wars” films, has died. He was 90.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday that Sierra Dall, Cantwell’s partner, confirmed that he died at his home in Colorado on Saturday.

Cantwell designed the prototypes for the X-wing Starfighter, TIE fighter and Death Star.

He also worked on films including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “WarGames.”

Cantwell was born in San Francisco in 1932. Before working on Hollywood films, Cantwell attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where he got a degree in animation. He also attended Frank Lloyd Wright’s School of Architecture.

In the 1960s he worked at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA on educational programs about flights. Cantwell worked with NASA to feed Walter Cronkite updates during the 1969 moon landing.

Cantwell wrote two science fictions novels. He is survived by his partner of 24 years, Sierra Dall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
One lane of traffic reopens on the Talmadge Bridge
Mega site
Bryan Co. residents and business owners react to the new Hyundai plant
Kia plant in Georgia transforms the region
Kia car manufacturing plant in Georgia transforms the region
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $5.54 billion in an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County
Teenager allegedly killed by father was Eu Claire student, school responds
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous degree

Latest News

Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Bulloch Co.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden says monkeypox cases something to ‘be concerned about’
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida