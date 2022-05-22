Sneed comes full-circle at All-American Football Camp

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Over the weekend on Hilton Head Island, around 200 kids came out to The Nest to work on their football skills from college players all across the country.

The All-American Football Camp is put on annually by Seahawks Head Coach BJ Payne, and his players help out with the campers.

McCracken football was well represented at this years camp. Great camp for our youth in the community. These kids got better this week @Americanfbcamp @hopbtown pic.twitter.com/haKalNCrrk — HEMMS Football (@FootballHemms) May 22, 2022

There were college players from multiple schools including Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Notre Dame.

Former Hilton Head star Jaylen Sneed was back in town to help out. Now a freshman at Notre Dame, the 2021 Mr. South Carolina Football said he came through the camp as a kid, and it’s fun giving back now.

“It’s just a great experience knowing I get to come out here and teach little kids that were in the same position as me a couple years ago and to teach them that they can do it, and they can be anything that they want to be as long as they put the hard work in,” said Sneed.

Josh Vann, a fifth-year senior wide receiver for South Carolina said he couldn’t turn down the opportunity.

“It’s good to talk to the next generation of kids, get them outside, get their heart racing, and having fun.”

The kids ended the weekend with autographs and ice cream. Most of the college players report back to school next week to start summer term and workouts.

