Vets United Resource Festival held Saturday

By Flynn Snyder
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Armed Forces Day was Saturday and one local organization brought resources for veterans to Richmond Hill.

Team Savannah for Veterans was one of many groups a part of this year’s Vets United Resource Festival.

The goal is to bring military and veteran related resources to the community.

Organizers say they wanted to provide help with filing disability claims finding camaraderie and other resources to one place.

“When I came out of the military, I really didn’t have a place to go. I missed that brotherhood and sisterhood that I had in the military. So coming out to a place like this you can find your niche and what organization fits you best,” Chris O’Malley, President, Team Savannah for Veterans said.

Saturday’s resource festival also included bounce houses a concert and even a rifle giveaway.

