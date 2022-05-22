Sky Cams
Victory between Barnard and Bull St. closed due to flooding

Victory between Barnard and Bull Street closed
Victory between Barnard and Bull Street closed(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 5:23 p.m. UPDATE- Victory from Montgomery to Burroughs and Burroughs from 42nd to 44th is flooded as well.

According to the SPD, Victory between Barnard and Bull Street is closed due to flooding.

Police are urging anyone in the area to be careful on the wet roads.

