Victory between Barnard and Bull St. closed due to flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 5:23 p.m. UPDATE- Victory from Montgomery to Burroughs and Burroughs from 42nd to 44th is flooded as well.

According to the SPD, Victory between Barnard and Bull Street is closed due to flooding.

Police are urging anyone in the area to be careful on the wet roads.

#SPDTraffic Be careful on the wet streets today. Victory between Barnard and Bull is closed due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/SpDkCywrqY — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.