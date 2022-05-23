Arby’s is selling a burger for the first time

Sky Cams
Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Arby’s is adding a new, and surprising, item to its menu.

For the first time in company history, the fast food giant best known for its roast beef is now selling burgers.

It’s called the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, and it’s being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.

The burger is made from a combination of ground beef and wagyu beef, and an Arby’s spokesperson says they spent more than two years working on it.

Arby’s says the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is 50% bigger than McDonald’s quarter pounder and comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special sauce.

There are around 3,400 Arby’s locations in the United States, according to the research firm Technomic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

