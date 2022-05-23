Sky Cams
Flags for the Fallen event at Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day is one week from Monday and this year there will be an almost week-long way to honor members of out military who were killed in combat.

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force has expanded its Flags For the Fallen tribute into a five-day event.

John O’Neill is the chairman of the Mighty Eighth Museum’s board. He is joined us ton Morning Break with board member, and Flags for the Fallen team leader, Colonel Brent Bracewell with a look ahead to this fantastic display.

