Georgia Southern University holds 2nd annual Hero’s Walk
By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A powerful set of patriotic displays returned to Georgia Southern University’s campuses this month. They recognize fallen military members, some who have a connection to someone in the university community.

The second annual Hero’s Walk pays tribute to servicemen and women killed in action.

More than 1,500 flags bear the names of the fallen on the campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, and Hinesville. Georgia Southern’s Department of Military and Veterans Services started the display last year as a way to remember the original meaning of Memorial Day.

Amanda Tomlinson with Georgia Southern’s Military and Veteran Services, said, “faculty, staff, students, and the community submit tags to go on each of these flags for remembrance and honor loved ones, friends, or just people that they knew and they wanted us to recognize.”

Nearly 500 of the flags commemorate fallen troops from Fort Stewart’s Third Infantry Division killed in service since the beginning of the War on Terror. In addition, they recognize Medal of Honor recipients from the state of Georgia.

The displays will be out on all three campuses until the Wednesday after Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

