GSU to host groundbreaking ceremony for new Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center May 26 at 2:30 p.m.
The center is named after two Georgia Southern graduates late Senator Jack Hill and his wife of 46 years, Ruth Ann Hill.
In addition, the center will be a multi-story complex and will be the largest event space between Savannah and Macon.
For more information click here.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.