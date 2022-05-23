GSU to host groundbreaking ceremony for new Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center May 26 at 2:30 p.m.

The center is named after two Georgia Southern graduates late Senator Jack Hill and his wife of 46 years, Ruth Ann Hill.

In addition, the center will be a multi-story complex and will be the largest event space between Savannah and Macon.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.