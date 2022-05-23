Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

GSU to host groundbreaking ceremony for new Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center

Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center
Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center(Georgia Southern)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center May 26 at 2:30 p.m.

The center is named after two Georgia Southern graduates late Senator Jack Hill and his wife of 46 years, Ruth Ann Hill.

In addition, the center will be a multi-story complex and will be the largest event space between Savannah and Macon.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near...
Effingham County officials searching for two monkeys
Mega site
Bryan Co. residents and business owners react to the new Hyundai plant
Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Bulloch Co.
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Victory between Barnard and Bull Street closed
Victory between Barnard and Bull St. closed due to flooding

Latest News

2nd annual diversity and inclusion conference returns to Savannah
Effingham County Chamber of Commerce hosts 2nd annual Diversity & Inclusion Conference
Vets United Resource Festival
Vets United Resource Festival held Saturday
THE News at 11 Saturday
Vets United Resource Festival held Saturday
THE News at 11 Saturday
2nd annual diversity and inclusion conference returns to Savannah