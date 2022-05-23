Jamie Ertle’s Monday Wx Forecast 05-23-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Waking up to wet grounds and mostly cloudy skies as the last little bit of Sunday’s rain ending around 4am. The last cluster of rain even had some umph with a 40mph wind gust recorded at the Sapelo Island site. Some patchy fog could slow you down a little for the morning commute, but otherwise the cloud coverage should ease the eastbound drive squint with temps in the upper 60s.

We’ll see some breaks in the clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s today with a 60% chance of showers and storms that could linger well into the evening.

A cold front back to the west will be trying to make i’s way here but will stall out just northeast of us; that’s the first front of the week.

Oh, and there’s a disorganized tropical low over the central Gulf Coast that formed Sunday afternoon. It’s pinwheeling bouts of tropical moisture, showers and thunderstorms into our area, which makes timing of rain and thunderstorms a little difficult. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding is also possible and we are in a marginal excessive rainfall risk for Monday.

I do believe the driest day of the work week will be Wednesday.

The second cold front will approach us on Thursday with another round of afternoon showers and storms before stalling off the coast Friday. Right now, high pressure looks to build into the region on Saturday and Sunday with lower rain chances, but again it depends on the location of the stalled front.

Stay safe!

JErtle

