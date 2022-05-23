Sky Cams
Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By TERRY SPENCER
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case.

The woman wore a burgundy and silver T-shirt on Monday saying Teachers Strong and two hashtags referring to Cruz’s 2018 murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Those are the school’s colors, and such T-shirts were ubiquitous in South Florida long after the shooting.

The judge dismissed not only the woman, but nine other potential jurors who were in her group.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders. The jury will decide whether he gets a sentence of death or life in prison.

