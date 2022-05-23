Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

The base police force is investigating.
The base police force is investigating.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown because of a report of shots fired.

A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms.

The base police force is investigating.

Twentynine Palms is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near...
Effingham County officials searching for two monkeys
Mega site
Bryan Co. residents and business owners react to the new Hyundai plant
Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Bulloch Co.
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Victory between Barnard and Bull Street closed
Victory between Barnard and Bull St. closed due to flooding

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
Zac Brown Band member reveals ALS diagnosis
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe