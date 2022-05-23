Sky Cams
Officials in Bryan County prepare for election day
By Flynn Snyder
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of tomorrow’s voting, Bryan County officials are hoping for a large turnout at the polls.

This, after early voting numbers show only about 10% of registered voters have submitted a ballot in Bryan County.

The Secretary of State’s office is reporting record early voting turnout in Georgia but that hasn’t been the case here in Bryan County.

Early voting data shows that as of today, only 3,600 voters out of 30,000 who are registered have submitted a ballot so far.

This…despite some, at times, contentious primary races for Bryan County school board seats as well as a vote whether to renew a penny tax for county infrastructure projects. Officials are hoping more voters cast ballots during primary day but are saying that polling locations will be different than early voting.

Matthew Kent, the Bryan County Communications Manager, said, “tomorrow you have to go to your specific precinct. There is no early voting general precinct location. So once you go to your specific precinct, you’ll check in, give them your ID, you’ll get your card and you can go vote.”

You can check your precinct cards the county mailed out to confirm your voting location. Polls close tomorrow at 7 p.m. at which point the ballots will be taken to a centralized location for counting along with early and absentee votes.

