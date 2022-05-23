Officials make efforts to keep an old Kroger site clean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “This has been an ongoing issue for the past couple years here,” Alderman Jurtis Purtee, District 6 said.

What used to be a Kroger grocery store is now an abandoned, boarded up building.

The parking lot, which seems to also be a popular spot for big rigs, is now under the watchful eyes of Savannah Police officers to make sure no one comes in who shouldn’t be here.

In addition to the loitering and other issues that were happening at the old Kroger off Abercorn, on the backside of the property Alderman Purtee said it has become a haven for illegal dumping, which turned into a public health hazard.”

“Contractors, just people that live in the area, would come in here dumping baby cribs, toilets, clothes, furniture, anything you could think of. Tires,” Alderman Jurtis Purtee, District 6 said.

Purtee says it got bad enough that the city had to step in. They sent crews to clear out the debris and billed the current property owner for the work.

“We try to give the property owners as much notice as possible to get out and clean their property up. The city is more than willing to work with folks. There just becomes a point in time when it’s a no win, situation for everybody,” Alderman Jurtis Purtee, District 6 said.

Alderman says while current code violations are still currently being handled by the court system, he is hearing there could be some deals coming down the pipeline that would revive this area with new business.

“In the next couple weeks hopefully, we’ll see some movement. There is a pending contract on the building here. Hopefully we’ll see some more activity here and that will discourage folks from one, dumping, and two, this becoming a homeless safe haven,” Alderman Jurtis Purtee, District 6 said.

Purtee says in the mean time, to call the city if you spot anyone illegally dumping trash in the area.

