Officials at Savannah Technical College say the new Hyundai plant could impact their programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The newly announced electric vehicle plant in Bryan County is expected draw more than 8,000 jobs to the area. And local technical programs and schools we talked to say that presents an opportunity for them to train workers at that site.

During a Sunday speech Savannah Mayor Van Johnson applauded the electric vehicle site but said the plans present some challenges.

“These are tech jobs. So the challenge for us, this plant opens in 2025. What are we going to do to get our young folks prepared to take advantage of those opportunities when they come,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The mayor vowing to work with area schools saying he wants Savannahians to have the chance to work at the plant.

“What I plan to do is to make sure we have some type of pathway – working with our Board of Education, working with our technical college to make sure that people have an opportunity to be prepared for those opportunities,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Officials at Savannah Technical College say they’re ready to meet those employment needs.

“We’ll be at the table to discuss their training needs and to find out how exactly how we can best serve them so that we have coastal Georgia’s workforce ready to go when the point comes and the plant’s ready to open,” Gail Eubanks, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement said.

Savannah Tech officials say they might need to make adjustments to their programs as state leaders and Hyundai work to identify exactly what skills employees will need to work at the plant.

“We might want to expand in our automotive area to bring in curriculum that’s specifically related to electric vehicles or the creation of batteries. We might want to expand in our industrial systems area to bring in a specialization that relates exactly to how Hyundai does work on their line,” Eubanks said.

The school says adjustments have been made in the past and that they work with other technical colleges to develop programs that fit the needs of incoming industries.

School leaders say workforce development for the mega site will be a years-long process since production at the plant isn’t expected to start until 2025.

