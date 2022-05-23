Sky Cams
Plant based wine dinner at Sea Wolf Tybee

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have a chance this week to enjoy some delicious food and drink out on Tybee Island, all while benefitting some of Savannah’s native wildlife.

Sea Wolf Tybee is hosting a plant based wine dinner tomorrow night, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Savannah Wildlife Rescue Center.

Joining us on Morning Break to tell us all about the event was Thomas Worley and Andrew Jay Ripley, owners of Sea Wolf Tybee.

