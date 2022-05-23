Plant based wine dinner at Sea Wolf Tybee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have a chance this week to enjoy some delicious food and drink out on Tybee Island, all while benefitting some of Savannah’s native wildlife.

Sea Wolf Tybee is hosting a plant based wine dinner tomorrow night, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Savannah Wildlife Rescue Center.

Joining us on Morning Break to tell us all about the event was Thomas Worley and Andrew Jay Ripley, owners of Sea Wolf Tybee.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.