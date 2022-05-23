Precinct cards in Chatham Co. may have the wrong polling place listed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A heads up for Chatham County voters who vote in the Highlands area.

Chatham County Elections Supervisor Billy Wooten says the error on the precinct cards wasn’t brought to his attention until last Friday.

So, he wants to get the word out any way possible before voters head to the polls that even though some people were mailed precinct cards by the state that said the fire station was precinct 8-17, that it’s not, it’s 7-11.

There are signs on the front door of station 14 letting voters know.

8-17 is the Savannah campus of Georgia Tech, as listed on the Board of Elections website.

Knowing that there’s a mix-up, Wooten says he’s making sure poll managers are ready to get people pointed in the right direction.

“We’ve alerted those poll managers that there could be some confusion, because some voters received a card that the state sent out that said the opposite. Luckily those polls are close, you know, and we can get voters to the correct place. We don’t want to inconvenience the voters if at all possible.”

