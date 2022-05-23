Proud to be a Farmer: Carson Foskey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Carson Foskey has been farming almost his entire life. He started on a family member’s farm at age ten.

“Ever since then, I’ve just loved it. I started when I was 15 years old with Williams Farms. That’s where I’ve been for the past 8 years,” Carson Foskey, Manager, Williams Farms said.

He’s a manager for Williams Farms, but works it like it’s his own.

That includes 600 acres of broccoli each spring, with a smaller second crop grown in the fall, hundreds of acres of sweet corn with a similar rotation and 400 acres of Vidalia onions.

He says it all evolves season to season.

“You’ve done this to this field one time. Next year, I’m going to do this just a little bit different, should have done this, shouldn’t have done that,” Farms said.

If you walk through this field after harvest, you’d be lucky to find one salad-worth of broccoli left.

Carson says they get many of the same crew members year after year and they couldn’t do it with out them.

Fernando has been with us since 2012. He’s always around. If he’s not in this field, he’s in another.

He’s checking to make sure there aren’t any problems and when it will be ready. They’re just great guys.

He says, despite the challenges this year of rising costs and hard-to-find resources, he’ll keep coming back year after year.

“At the end of the day, I wouldn’t do anything different. You just have to make it happen.”

The satisfaction of raising a crop makes him Proud to Be a Farmer.

