Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives an update on the State of the City

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives an update on the State of City(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While it wasn’t the annual State of the City address usually given in the fall.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson took the time during a meeting of the Savannah Branch of the NAACP to review his first two and a half years in office.

The mayor addressed the rise in gun violence across Savannah saying the issue isn’t unique to Savannah but that tempers are flaring.

“We have an issue here as well as everyone else in the country of gun violence and we’re not going to run away from that, but Savannah is not exempt from it,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Johnson touted recent programs like Shot spotter and behavioral health units to help address those concerns.

He also spoke about his plans for homelessness and affordable housing saying that the city has invested 19 million dollars to address the issue and they’re currently reviewing plans to open 15,000 affordable housing units by 2030.

“We have to get out of thinking that when we say affordable housing, we’re talking about low-income housing. Housing is housing that’s available, affordable and accessible for you,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The newly announced Hyundai electric vehicle plant at the Bryan County mega site was also a part of the mayor’s speech.

Johnson called it a good opportunity for Savannahians.

But was pressed by some in the audience about what work opportunities those in Savannah will have at the new plant.

“What is in this deal to ensure that Savannah’s labor force is going to get a chance to be trained and employed at that facility?”

“Nothing. And I’m being straight up. What I do know, is that if 85-hundred jobs are closer to us than they are in Tennessee, then we have a better chance in proximity to be involved,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The mayor also opening up about personal health challenges he’s faced in recent years.

“It’s been a hard time, a very hard time, in August of 2020, I was diagnosed with cancer and yet, you get up every day. And you get out there and you do the very best you can,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

He says despite those challenges, he feels he’s done his best so far in office.

“I want us to not be so hard on folks because you don’t know what they’re going through,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

