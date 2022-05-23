SCCPSS graduation ceremonies begin Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big week for students in Chatham County.

Monday kicks off a week-long celebration for the thousands of graduating seniors in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

They will be held here at the brand new arena and also it is back in-person. After spending more than half of their high school career in the pandemic, this class is excited to celebrate together in-person.

All tickets will be emailed, then you will have to show your phone with the code at the door to get in. Any guests will need to use clear bags and go through a security screening before entering – so make sure to arrive early.

No balloons, noisemakers or large signs so that everybody can see and hear their graduates cross the stage in the first traditional graduation ceremony in several years.

“More of our board members and our dignitaries will be able to attend and be on the stage, we’ll be able to actually put diplomas in their hands, shake hands going across the stage, the other is some of the traditions of graduation, processing in, recessing out so being able to do some of those traditions is what is really going to make this a fabulous ceremony,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools.

There will be parking at the arena, but there will also be parking downtown with a shuttle from the Civic Center that runs to the arena every 15 minutes.

Make sure you arrive early – the doors open up one hour before the ceremony. There will be a total of 11 ceremonies starting Monday and running through Thursday. Graduations start at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The Smith twins, who will be graduating from Woodville-Tompkins, say they were glad to have each other to get through this challenging high school years.

“It’s really rewarding because we started in high school, we were virtual for two years and then coming back it is like the cherry on top,” Makayla Smith said.

“I can’t wait to see everybody and we did it, throughout all of the challenges, the pandemic, not even knowing if we would have a graduation, it is very exciting,” Malayah Smith said.

Remember to share pictures of your graduates so WTOC can air them on Morning Break.

